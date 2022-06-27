How to go to VMmanager

STEP 1: You need to go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Choose the category “Products/Services” and then click on “Virtual Private Servers” or another service.

STEP 3: Select a needed service.

STEP 4: Click on the “To panel” button.

NOTE: You are also receiving a link to VMmanager in your email after the activation of a service.