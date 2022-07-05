How to fix “Content from the website listed below is being blocked by the Internet Explorer Enchanted Security Configuration”

STEP 1: Go to Server Manager. Start > Server Manager.

STEP 2: In Server Manager, select Local Server.

STEP 3: Click on IE Enchanted Security Configuration.

STEP 4: Turn IE Enchanted Security Configuration off and click Ok to save the changes. You won’t see the changes in Server Manager, but they will be applied.