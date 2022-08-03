How to Check if Your Server is Working

If you can’t connect to a server or a site, there is still a possibility that your VPS is working. You can check it by doing the following:

STEP 1: Check your ping. For that, open cmd in Windows or terminal in MacOS/Linux and type:

ping your.domain

or if it doesn’t work:

ping yourIP

If your server receives packets - the server is available. If it doesn’t work with the domain, there is a problem with DNS.

STEP 2: Check for connectivity with SSH. If it isn’t working, use VNC instead. If you can connect only using VNC, it means that the server isn’t available over the network.

NOTE: Keep in mind that when typing your password, you won’t see any dots or symbols.

STEP 3: Check with external services like Check Host. If most locations show a ping, your server is available.

STEP 4: Check for alerts, service cancellations, or suspensions. Sometimes, people can forget to renew service, or they might neglect to enable automatic renewal. In this case, you will receive an email notification about the suspension of a service. Occasionally, hardware can fail or break, although this is rare, but it can happen. In such cases, you will also receive a notification.

If you still can’t find the problem and can’t connect to the server, contact support.