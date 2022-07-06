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Knowledgebase Operating Systems Remote Access & Management

How to change RDP port in Windows

This guide explains how to change the default RDP port in Windows to enhance security or resolve conflicts.

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rdp windows port registry remote access networking

Step 1

Connect to your server using an RDP client or VNC console.

Step 2

Go to the Start menu and type in search “regedit”.

Registry Editor

Step 3

Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Terminal Server\WinStations\RDP-Tcp.

Registry Path

Step 4

Find “PortNumber”.

Step 5

Double-click it.

Step 6

Select Decimal and type the port you want to use (By default, the port is 3389. Max value is 65535.) and click OK.

Change Port Number

Step 7

Close the Registry Editor and restart your VDS.

Note: If you are using a firewall, configure it to permit a connection to the new port.

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Knowledgebase Operating Systems Remote Access & Management