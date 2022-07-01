How to change a password inside an OS
This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments.
Linux
STEP 1: Connect via ssh or through the VNC Console.
NOTE: macOS and Linux have a built-in SSH client. Windows doesn’t have a built-in one, but you can easily connect using the VNC console or install an SSH client.
STEP 2: Use the passwd command.
STEP 3: Enter a new password. Note that the password won’t be displayed, so make sure to enter it carefully.
Windows Server
STEP 1: Enter the START menu.
STEP 2: Click Control Panel.
STEP 3: Click the User Accounts button.
STEP 4: Click the Change account type button.
STEP 5: Choose the account for which you want to change the password.
STEP 6: Click the Change the password button.
STEP 7: Enter the old password, then enter the new password.
STEP 8: Click the Change password button to save your changes.
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