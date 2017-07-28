Congratulations on System Administrator Day — and we're giving gifts!

At the end of July, on the last Friday of the month, all progressive humanity celebrates an important and wonderful holiday - System Administrator Day.

The work of system administrators and network engineers is not always glamorous, and if you overheard their conversations in professional slang, very few would understand what they are talking about 🙂 But it is these people who work day and night to ensure that the familiar internet we all know exists, websites are operational, banking systems function, and industrial enterprises run.

Congratulations, colleagues!

P.S. What’s a holiday without a gift 🙂 From July 28 to 31, 2017, our mighty SSD VDS can be ordered with a crazy 50% discount! Enter the coupon code SYSADMINDAY2017 when ordering, and the special price for the first period will be automatically activated. A great way to treat yourself or your system administrator, join in!