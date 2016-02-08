EU3.RIX: Available SSD VDS in Latvia!

We are pleased to announce the launch of a new site — the new location ITLDC EU3.RIX in Riga, the capital of Latvia! Fast, powerful SSD VDS based on full KVM virtualization is already available for order, with no traffic limits and nearly instant setup, starting from EUR3.50 per month.

The servers and networking equipment at EU3.RIX are located in a reliable, modern Tier IV data center operated by DEAC. We utilize networking equipment from Juniper Networks and server platforms from Supermicro — high-performance, modern, and efficient. EU3.RIX is the fifth location for ITLDC, where we’ve introduced updated solutions and even more powerful devices. This applies to both the SSD VDS cluster and the dedicated servers available for order soon.

EU3.RIX is an excellent choice for projects requiring outstanding connectivity with Eastern and Western Europe. The geographical location, access to trunk channel services, and connectivity to major traffic exchange points ensure the highest quality of IP access.

Join us!

Want a 25% discount on SSD VDS in Latvia?

Order any SSD VDS in EU3.RIX and don’t forget to enter the special coupon code WELCOMETORIGA. Your permanent 25% discount on SSD VDS will be activated automatically!

Want to learn more about ITLDC VDS? Check out our brief VDS FAQ where we’ve compiled answers to many questions.