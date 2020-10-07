Secret Sale for SSD VDS and bare metal dedicated servers!
Don’t miss out on our secret sale for VDS and bare metal dedicated servers. Enjoy massive discounts with our exclusive coupon codes!
Secret Sale for SSD VDS and Bare Metal Dedicated Servers!
Missing sales? You don’t have to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – you can buy VDS or a powerful server right now! This is a secret sale, so don’t tell anyone but your most trusted friends about it 🙂
Coupons for Discounts
- VDS-SECRET-SALE – 50% off for all SSD VDS, starting at EUR1.74 per month. The minimum order period is 1 month (3 months for SSD VDS 1G). Want to save more? Order for a year and guarantee savings of tens or hundreds of euros!
- BARE-METAL-SALE – Special price for popular dedicated server configurations in Europe: Xeon E3 4c/8t, 32GB ECC RAM, 2x2000Gb HDD – just EUR39,00.
Special price codes are valid until October 20, 2020. The number of promotional products is limited, so hurry!
P.S. Don’t forget to subscribe: ITLDC @ Facebook 🙂
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