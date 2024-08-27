SEA Datacenter Migration Announcement

We would like to inform you that our Seattle location US5.SEA will be migrated to a new datacenter. This migration is planned to take place between 10:00 AM (PDT) on August 28, 2024 and 7:00 PM (PDT) on August 30, 2024. The corresponding times in UTC are 17:00 (UTC) on August 28, 2024 to 02:00 (UTC) on August 31, 2024.

During this maintenance window, your services will remain active for the majority of the time. However, please note that there will be a brief period — up to 4 hours — when your services may be temporarily unavailable as we transport equipment to the new location.

This migration is part of our strategic decision to improve the reliability and scalability of our infrastructure following a recent SEA datacenter provider outage. By moving to a new physical location, we aim to secure better network options, a more stable electricity budget, and the ability to expand our network peering links in the future. Additionally, we will be upgrading our network hardware to ensure we meet both current and future requirements for scalability and reliability.

As part of this migration and maintenance, we will also deploy more dedicated server platforms to accommodate increasing customer demand for cost-effective, high-performance SSD and NVMe servers, particularly on the West Coast.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our support team.