Scheduled Upgrades on the Horizon: EU3.RIX Datacenter Gets a Boost! 🚀

At ITLDC, our commitment to providing the highest quality of service is relentless. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our infrastructure, we’re excited to announce an upcoming scheduled maintenance and upgrade for our Riga datacenter, EU3.RIX.

Juniper’s Farm Upgrade! 🌟

During this pivotal upgrade, our skilled technicians, armed with their expertise and dedication, will be replacing the existing routing and switching gear with the latest and greatest from Juniper Networks. This isn’t just a routine replacement; it’s a significant leap forward in our network’s capability and reliability.

Doubling Down on Capacity 🔌

Post-upgrade, our per rack capacity at EU3.RIX will soar to 80Gbps, with an easy upgrade path to an impressive 200Gbps. This enhancement is designed to not only meet the current demands of today’s applications and cloud services but also to pave the way for future innovations and needs.

Why This Matters for You 💡

This upgrade is more than just a technical enhancement. It’s about ensuring that our infrastructure can continue to support your growth and adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape. With higher capacity, our services become more robust, more resilient, and ready to handle whatever your digital future holds.

Important Details: What You Need to Know 📅

- Scheduled Downtime: To facilitate this upgrade, a maintenance window is scheduled from April 30th, 11:00 local time (Riga, which is UTC+3) to May 1st, 20:00 local time (Riga). In UTC, this translates to April 29th, 08:00 UTC to May 1st, 17:00 UTC. We will strive to minimize this interruption and will provide specific timings as we approach the upgrade date.

- Communication: We’ll keep you informed every step of the way. Expect updates regarding the progress of the upgrade and any important information through your preferred communication channels.

- Aftercare: Post-upgrade, our team will be on hand to ensure a smooth transition and to address any queries or concerns that may arise.

Looking Ahead 🌐

We understand the importance of staying ahead in a world driven by technology. This upgrade at EU3.RIX is just one part of our broader strategy to ensure our datacenters across the globe are not only keeping pace but setting the pace in cloud infrastructure.

Stay connected with ITLDC for more updates, and thank you for your continued trust and partnership as we enhance our capabilities to serve you better.