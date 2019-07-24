New Dedicated Servers in EU5.GDN on Xeon-E Platform

Dedicated servers from ITLDC are chosen for tasks that require uncompromising performance and data security. Modern applications demand more resources, which is why we have added new dedicated servers in our data center in Poland — now featuring servers based on the latest Xeon-E processors.

Key Differences of the New Generation Intel Xeon-E Processors:

More Cores — Thus higher performance. Our Xeon E-2136 features 6 cores and 12 threads — 2 cores/4 threads more than the previous E3v6 generation.

— Thus higher performance. Our Xeon E-2136 features 6 cores and 12 threads — 2 cores/4 threads more than the previous E3v6 generation. Up to 128GB Memory — The new processors support up to 128GB of memory. This is double what is available for E3v6 processors.

— The new processors support up to 128GB of memory. This is double what is available for E3v6 processors. Higher Maximum Frequency — The E-2136 processor can run at 4.5GHz — a gain of over 15%!

— The E-2136 processor can run at 4.5GHz — a gain of over 15%! Memory Bandwidth Increased — By 10% to a remarkable 41.6GB/s.

— By 10% to a remarkable 41.6GB/s. SmartCache Size Increased — To 12MB, previously an 8MB cache was used.

Benchmark tests show the new Intel processor has overall performance comparable to the Xeon Scalable Silver 4215 and significantly surpasses all previous E3 generation processors. Impressive!

Dedicated servers with Intel Xeon E-2136 processors are now available for order in EU5.GDN. You can order a server with instant activation on our website, just remember to select the EU5.GDN location at the first stage of the application process. As a nice bonus, we offer a free storage upgrade — all servers in Poland are equipped with two modern and reliable 500GB SSDs.

Join us!