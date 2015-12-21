New Year Sale on SSD VDS, Dedicated Servers, and Hosting

Christmas and New Year are a wonderful time to give and receive gifts. We have prepared a special promotion for our new clients — from December 21, 2015, to January 31, 2016, enjoy crazy discounts on our most popular services!

Web Hosting

Any hosting plan within this promotion is automatically half price! For example, by ordering the popular ITLDC.SitePlus package, you can save almost 24.5 euros! ITLDC hosting offers various locations, powerful servers, no overselling, and support for PHP versions 5.2-7.0. For more details and instant online ordering, visit the ITLDC.Hosting page.

Virtual Servers

Our SSD VDS based on KVM technology and dedicated servers are 33% cheaper during this promotion! For instance, ordering the European server EU2-I5-8 (Intel Core i5/8Gb DDR3/2x500Gb) can save you almost 190 euros — a wonderful gift for the New Year.

How to Get the Discount

Simply use the special coupon code NEWYEARSALE2015 when ordering, and the corresponding discount will be activated automatically. The discount applies to the first ordered period — one, three, six, or twelve months. For greater savings, opt for the longest possible period.

General Terms for Coupon NEWYEARSALE2015:

The discount applies to the first period of a new service order — 1, 3, 6, or 12 months. Choose the longest period for maximum savings.

There is no limit on the number of new orders.

Services activated under this promotion cannot replace existing ITLDC services.

Discounts are not cumulative. The maximum applicable discount will be applied if the coupon is used with other individual conditions.

Happy Christmas shopping! Happy New Year!