New Year Promotions — Bonuses for SSD VDS and Dedicated Server Sale
Celebrate the New Year with exciting bonuses on SSD VDS and dedicated server purchases! Enjoy extra months of service and exceptional hardware performance.
New Year Promotions — Bonuses for SSD VDS and Dedicated Server Sale
New Year is approaching, and as usual, we are giving gifts! Getting a holiday bonus is very simple — just order any configuration of SSD VDS for a period of 6 or 12 months, or extend an existing service for six months or a year, and then submit a request to our technical support with the subject “Happy New Year!” and indicate the IP address or server ID. We will gladly add one (when ordering/extending for 6 months) or two months (when renewing or ordering for one year) of bonus period to your VDS!
Need even more performance, lots of disk space, and a powerful processor? We have launched a seasonal dedicated server sale — in stock are models with Intel Core i3, Core i7, and Xeon E3-1230v3 processors. All dedicated servers — installed, configured, and ready to go immediately after the automatic operating system installation. The number of promotional products is limited!
[CORE I3-8
€39,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1062&datacenter=1&project=1)
- CPU — Intel Core i3 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.1+ Ghz, 2 cores, 4 threads.
- Memory — 8192MB DDR3
- Drives — 2x 500Gb SATA3 HDD
[CORE I7-16 SSD
€59,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1066&datacenter=1&project=1)
- CPU — Intel Core i7 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.4+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.
- Memory — 16384MB DDR3
- Drives — 2x 250Gb SATA3 SSD
[XEON E3-16
€59,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1070&datacenter=8&project=1)
- CPU — Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.
- Memory — 16384MB DDR3
- Drives — 2x 1000Gb SATA3 HDD
[XEON E3-32
€69,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1074&datacenter=8&project=1)
- CPU — Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.
- Memory — 32768MB DDR3
- Drives — 2x 2000Gb SATA3 HDD
Each dedicated server includes:
- Automatic installation of the operating system (CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu, FreeBSD)
- Connection to a 100Mbit/s Premium IP Network, with no restrictions
- Convenient service management panel — reboots, recovery boot, IP KVM
- Full IPv6 support
General rules for promotional products:
- Start of promotion — December 27, 2016, 00:00 UTC
- End of promotion — January 31, 2017, 23:59 UTC
- Discounts cannot be combined
- Promotional products cannot be used to replace existing services
- Discounts do not apply to additional options (e.g. control panels or SPLA licenses)
- For promotional dedicated servers — the location is automatically selected based on the availability of the requested configuration
If you have any questions, please reach out to our technical support specialists. We will be happy to help, advise, and suggest the most effective and economical solution.
Join us! Happy New Year!
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