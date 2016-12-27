New Year Promotions — Bonuses for SSD VDS and Dedicated Server Sale

New Year is approaching, and as usual, we are giving gifts! Getting a holiday bonus is very simple — just order any configuration of SSD VDS for a period of 6 or 12 months, or extend an existing service for six months or a year, and then submit a request to our technical support with the subject “Happy New Year!” and indicate the IP address or server ID. We will gladly add one (when ordering/extending for 6 months) or two months (when renewing or ordering for one year) of bonus period to your VDS!

Need even more performance, lots of disk space, and a powerful processor? We have launched a seasonal dedicated server sale — in stock are models with Intel Core i3, Core i7, and Xeon E3-1230v3 processors. All dedicated servers — installed, configured, and ready to go immediately after the automatic operating system installation. The number of promotional products is limited!

[CORE I3-8

€39,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1062&datacenter=1&project=1)

CPU — Intel Core i3 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.1+ Ghz, 2 cores, 4 threads.

— Intel Core i3 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.1+ Ghz, 2 cores, 4 threads. Memory — 8192MB DDR3

— 8192MB DDR3 Drives — 2x 500Gb SATA3 HDD

[CORE I7-16 SSD

€59,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1066&datacenter=1&project=1)

CPU — Intel Core i7 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.4+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.

— Intel Core i7 (Ivy Bridge or similar), 3.4+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads. Memory — 16384MB DDR3

— 16384MB DDR3 Drives — 2x 250Gb SATA3 SSD

[XEON E3-16

€59,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1070&datacenter=8&project=1)

CPU — Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.

— Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads. Memory — 16384MB DDR3

— 16384MB DDR3 Drives — 2x 1000Gb SATA3 HDD

[XEON E3-32

€69,90](https://my.itldc.com/manager/billmgr?func=register&welcomfunc=dedic.order.1&welcomparam=price=1074&datacenter=8&project=1)

CPU — Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads.

— Intel Xeon E3 (1230v3 or similar), 3.3+ Ghz, 4 cores, 8 threads. Memory — 32768MB DDR3

— 32768MB DDR3 Drives — 2x 2000Gb SATA3 HDD

Each dedicated server includes:

Automatic installation of the operating system (CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu, FreeBSD)

Connection to a 100Mbit/s Premium IP Network, with no restrictions

Convenient service management panel — reboots, recovery boot, IP KVM

Full IPv6 support

General rules for promotional products:

Start of promotion — December 27, 2016, 00:00 UTC

— December 27, 2016, 00:00 UTC End of promotion — January 31, 2017, 23:59 UTC

— January 31, 2017, 23:59 UTC Discounts cannot be combined

Promotional products cannot be used to replace existing services

Discounts do not apply to additional options (e.g. control panels or SPLA licenses)

For promotional dedicated servers — the location is automatically selected based on the availability of the requested configuration

If you have any questions, please reach out to our technical support specialists. We will be happy to help, advise, and suggest the most effective and economical solution.

Join us! Happy New Year!