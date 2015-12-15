Critical 0-day Vulnerability in All Versions of Joomla

On December 14, information was published about a new vulnerability in Joomla — a popular content management system (CMS). The classification of the vulnerability is critical, indicating an extremely high level of danger. It concerns the possibility of remote code execution in all versions of Joomla — from 1.5 to 3.4.

There is information that tools for exploitation are already available and attackers have begun to use this vulnerability. If you are using any version of Joomla for your website, immediately update the CMS.

Patches are available for both unsupported, outdated versions 1.5.x and 2.5.x, as well as for currently supported versions 3.x.

More details about the vulnerability:

Using Joomla? Update the CMS immediately!