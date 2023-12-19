ITLDC’s US Datacenters: Supercharged and Ready to Serve!

Exciting times are here for our US-based clients! Our tech wizards, Alex and Iurii, have been working tirelessly to supercharge our datacenters across the United States. Here’s a sneak peek into the recent upgrades and expansions in Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Chicago & Seattle – SSD and NVMe Server Farms Amplified! 💾

We’ve beefed up our SSD and NVMe VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server) farms in both Chicago and Seattle. What does this mean for you? More power, more speed, and even more reliability. Whether you’re running complex databases or heavy-duty applications, these enhancements ensure your operations are smoother than ever.

New Bare Metal Platforms – The Power You Crave! 🏗️

That’s not all! We’ve introduced new bare metal server platforms in these locations, offering a choice of HDD and SSDs. Tailored for those who demand unshared, raw hardware power, these new servers are ready to take on your most demanding tasks.

Los Angeles – A Network Revolution! 🌐

Los Angeles, get ready for a network like no other! We’ve completely revamped our network core and access layer devices, doubling the capacity to an astounding 2x40Gbps per rack. This major upgrade is not just a leap; it’s a quantum jump in our network capabilities, setting the stage for our expansion and next-gen service deployment.

New NVMe Servers with Xeon E Processors – Ready, Set, Deploy! 🚀

The cherry on top? A fleet of new NVMe servers powered by potent Xeon E processors has landed in Los Angeles. These machines are not just powerful; they’re primed for immediate deployment. Yes, you heard it right – order now, and get your server up and running in no time!

At ITLDC, we’re not just keeping pace with technology; we’re setting the pace. Our US datacenters are more ready than ever to support your growth and innovation. From SSD and NVMe VDS to bare metal dedicated servers, we’ve got the upgraded power and capacity to fuel your success. So, gear up and take advantage of these cutting-edge enhancements today!