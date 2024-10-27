🎃 ITLDC Halloween Sale – 40% Off Virtual Servers! 👻
Enjoy a spooky 40% discount on all virtual servers during our Halloween sale! Order now and experience significant savings on your next server.
🎃 ITLDC Halloween Sale – 40% Off Virtual Servers! 👻
No tricks, only treats! From today until the witching hour of Halloween (23:59:59 UTC, October 31, 2024), we’re slashing prices on all virtual servers by a massive 40%! Just order your new server for 6 or 12 months and let the savings begin. 🎉
When Does the Sale End? 🕰️
- UTC: October 31, 23:59:59
- Miami Time (EDT): October 31, 19:59:59
- Amsterdam Time (CET): November 1, 00:59:59
No Time to Be Scared – Here’s the Deal:
- 40% discount on any new virtual server with a 6- or 12-month term. No coupon code required!
Promo Terms: All sales are final. Discount is for new orders only, cannot replace existing servers, and promo orders can’t be canceled early.
So, don’t let this deal ghost 👻 you! Get your VDS now, save big, and let your projects haunt the digital world with power and speed. 👹
Happy Halloween 🎃!
Need Help?
Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues.Contact Support