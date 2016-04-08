ITL — 25 Years!

Tomorrow, April 9, we celebrate our anniversary — our company is turning 25 years old. In the beginning, it was a small internet node consisting of two computers and a multi-channel phone number, with 2400 baud modems. Dial-up connections were not even a consideration — data exchange was done using the long-forgotten UUCP technology. Of course, this equipment supported a node of the popular network at that time, FidoNet, and a popular BBS. We nostalgically remember the ten-megabit Ethernet with coaxial cables, multitasking support via DesqView, FreeBSD 1.1.5.1, early versions of BSDi, and much more.

Much time has passed. Undoubtedly, we have grown during this period — our group of companies operates not only regional projects (PSTN network, construction of fiber optic communications and structured cabling systems, ADSL/GEPON infrastructure). ITL goes global — our offices operate in different countries, data centers with thousands of our servers function in Ukraine, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Latvia, and the United States, and we are partners with Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, and a regional partner for Supermicro.

We are grateful to all our clients for their trust and support, as our users are the best. Thank you for your questions and advice — your opinion is very important and allows us to offer the services and solutions that best meet our users’ needs. Once again — thank you!

We Are Giving Gifts on Our Birthday!

ITL is giving gifts for its anniversary! Order any virtual server on SSD disks and enter the coupon ITL25 for a permanent 25% discount in your pocket. If needed, our technical support team will help migrate your websites — for free. The code is valid until April 17, 2016. Join us!