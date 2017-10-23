Crazy Halloween Discounts — SSD VDS and Server Sale!

We can’t miss such a fun holiday as Halloween and are announcing the start of large-scale festive sales — from October 23 to November 5, 2017. Our high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers with SSD and traditional hard drives can be ordered with a 50% discount!

Let’s not beat around the bush, and we’ll share the secret word right away — when ordering the service, enter the code HALLOWEEN2017 in the cart to activate the special prices. Please note — the discount is applied for the first order period. For greater savings, consider ordering services for longer periods — three, six months, or a year. The longer the order term, the greater the benefit!

Services that qualify for the super discount of 50%:

All available plans for SSD VDS at a discount — from EUR1.75 !

! Dedicated servers based on Xeon E3-32 SSD (E3-1230v3, v5, v6 with SSD drives 2x250GB), promotional price EUR44.95 . Servers are available in locations EU1.AMS (NL), EU2.SOF (BG), EU3.RIX (LV).

. Servers are available in locations EU1.AMS (NL), EU2.SOF (BG), EU3.RIX (LV). Dedicated servers with standard configurations in UA1.KHA — promotional price from EUR19.50 for the most affordable configuration.

The number of dedicated servers is limited (see also the promotional product terms). Don’t miss the chance to get a great machine or SSD VDS at a mega-attractive price — order right now 🙂

Join us and don’t forget to tell your friends about this promotion!