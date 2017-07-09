GPU Servers — from EUR169 per month

We have prepared a new line of GPU servers—specially configured platforms equipped with NVIDIA GTX1080 graphics processors with high-speed GDDR5 memory and support for CUDA technology. Thanks to their immense computing power and parallel processing capabilities, these solutions are among the most effective for various tasks related to artificial intelligence, 3D rendering, video stream transcoding, and the development and use of CUDA and OpenCL applications.

Our GPU platform allows the installation of up to 4 GPUs (which means over 10,000 CUDA cores!) on one server, ensuring reliable operation with 100% utilization of all processor cores. The server can be built on Intel Core i5/i7, Intel Xeon E3 or E5 processors, with varying amounts of RAM depending on the tasks.

Pricing and Terms

We supply GPU servers on demand, within 1-3 business days. Currently, we are not creating fixed plans, so there is an opportunity to prepare a configuration that best suits your needs. Nonetheless, we provide price orientation based on existing solutions operating in our data center:

Intel Xeon E5-1620v4/64Gb/2x 500Gb SSD/4x NVIDIA GTX1080 — EUR559 per month

— per month Intel Core i5-6400/16Gb/2x 250Gb SSD/2x NVIDIA GTX1080 — EUR269 per month

— per month Intel Core i7-3770K/8Gb/2x 500Gb SSD/1x NVIDIA GTX1080 — EUR169 per month

Each server comes by default with a dedicated unlimited network connection of 100 Mbit/s, IP KVM, power management, and a comprehensive service management panel with a myriad of features. We are happy to provide additional options (private VLANs, upgrading the connection port to 1GE, Nx 1GE or 10GE, extended administration).

Our specialists will gladly consult and help you select the most effective solution.

Join us!