Google has Released Squoosh — An Image Optimizer for the Web

Recently, Squoosh from Google has launched — a free and interesting solution for image optimization for websites. The service is available at Squoosh.app and allows users to conveniently and easily perform basic manipulations on images online — changing the palette, adjusting quality settings, selecting various formats for export, and visually comparing optimization results with the original file.

Both traditional (PNG, JPG) and modern optimization options are supported — OptiPNG, MozJPG, WebP. Let’s briefly go through these options:

OptiPNG : A well-known technology for optimizing PNG, designed for deep optimization and conversion of images to this format.

: A well-known technology for optimizing PNG, designed for deep optimization and conversion of images to this format. MozJPG : A Mozilla project focused on reducing the size of JPG images while maintaining acceptable quality.

: A Mozilla project focused on reducing the size of JPG images while maintaining acceptable quality. WebP: A new image format introduced by Google in 2010, based on compression technology for static images from the VP8 video codec.

The source code for Squoosh is available on GitHub — GitHub Repository, so you can install this software on your own server or VDS.