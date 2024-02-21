Friendly Reminder – Self-Service Portal Maintenance Ahead!

Hey there! We’re reaching out to let you know about some exciting updates happening behind the scenes. Our self-service portal is getting a little makeover on February 21, 2024. We’re super pumped about it, and we think you’ll love the improvements!

Maintenance Details:

Date: February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 Time: 19:30 UTC – 23:30 UTC

19:30 UTC – 23:30 UTC Estimated Downtime: Up to 60 minutes

What to Expect:

Your go-to self-service customer portal and API will take a quick coffee break during this time. Don’t worry, they’ll be back before you know it! While we’re sprucing things up, new service deployments and procedures might hit a small speed bump, but we promise to smooth things out ASAP.

Oh, and here’s a heads-up: while some payment systems may still be up and running, it’s always a good idea to top up your account beforehand, just in case – because some payment methods may be unavailable during the maintenance window.

We’re sorry for any inconvenience this might cause, but we’re sure the results will be totally worth it! Got questions or need a hand? Our awesome support team will be standing by to help.

Thanks a million for being part of our awesome community!

Cheers,

ITLDC Team