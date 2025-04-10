🛠️ DUS Datacenter Maintenance Complete: New Servers In!

Guten Tag, liebe Hosting-Freunde! 🇩🇪 Guess what just got a turbocharged upgrade? That’s right – our ultra-popular DUS (Düsseldorf) datacenter! It’s been buzzing like a Friday night at the beer garden, and our hardworking tech crew just wrapped up another flawless maintenance mission.

✅ What Did We Do?

Let’s just say: if it fits – we rack it. Because DUS is one of our busiest hubs in Europe, we didn’t waste a single rack unit. We’ve now filled almost every available slot with shiny new hardware that’s ready to rock your projects:

E-class servers with NVMe – built for speed freaks and IOPS lovers 🚀

(Seriously, these babies are schnell. Redundant NVMe + powerful CPUs = chef’s kiss.)

LC-class servers with SSD – reliable, power-efficient, and ready for action 💪

(Great for dev stacks, production apps, or even your cousin’s Minecraft empire.)

So if you’ve been eyeing some fresh bare metal in Germany – now’s the time to strike.

🥨 What’s Next?

After a job well done, our team took a quick Pause to enjoy a couple Bratwürste (priorities, right?) and now they’re already on the Autobahn heading toward one of our NL datacenters for the next round of upgrades. No sleep till 100G networking, friends. 😎

We’re on a mission – upgrading what needs to be upgraded and maintaining what must be maintenanced (yes, we’re making it a word).

❤️ From Düsseldorf, With Performance

This DUS refresh means more NVMe VDS capacity, more dedicated server availability, and even better network performance for all your applications – whether you’re pushing pixels, packets, or Python.

Need a server in Germany with ultra-fast connectivity, in-house support, and deployment so quick it’ll make your cronjobs blush? We’ve got you covered.

Bis bald, your ITLDC Crew (Certified Server Engineers & Bratwurst Connoisseurs)

P.S. You want to try our E or LC-class servers? Head over to the order page – we’ll have one ready before you finish your next Currywurst. 😄