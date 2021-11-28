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CyberMonday – the discount frenzy continues!
Cyber Monday week offers exclusive discounts on our hosting services. Don't miss out on great deals with special promo code!
Dmytro
cyber monday dedicated promo VDS hosting deals savings
Black Friday is over, but the savings continue! Cyber Monday week starts on Monday, November 29, and lasts until December 5. Use special discounts with the code CYBERMONDAY2021.
- 25% discount on any HD VDS when ordering or prolonging for 12 months.
- 25% discount for ordering a new dedicated server XEON E/64 NVME (Xeon E, 6c/12t, 64Gb, 2x500Gb NVMe) in any available location.
The number of code activations is limited, so hurry up. Save smart!
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