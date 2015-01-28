CVE-2015-0235: glibc vulnerability – all Linux distro affected.

CVE-2015-0235: glibc Vulnerability – All Linux Distros Affected

CVE-2015-0235 is a remote code execution vulnerability affecting Linux systems using older versions of the GNU C Library (glibc versions less than 2.18), published recently. An attacker can exploit this vulnerability using various known mechanisms, gaining remote control over the vulnerable operating system and applications, and potentially altering data.

This vulnerability is considered extremely dangerous. If you use any Linux distribution, please perform an OS update and restart local and network services (or restart your operating system) as soon as possible. This is a critical security issue.

Please check the following websites for more information about CVE-2015-0235: