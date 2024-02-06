Customer’s portal maintenance scheduled

We want to inform you about an upcoming scheduled maintenance for our self-service portal on February 7, 2024. During this maintenance window, our team will be working diligently to enhance your experience.

Maintenance Details:

Date: February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024 Time: 23:00 UTC – 03:00 UTC

23:00 UTC – 03:00 UTC Estimated Downtime: Up to 30 minutes

Impact:

The self-service customer portal and API will be temporarily unavailable.

Deployment of new services and service procedures may experience delays during this period.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our services. Our team will do their utmost to complete the maintenance promptly.

If you have any urgent concerns or require assistance during this time, please reach out to our support team, who will be on standby to assist you.