Configuring VPN-server on Ubuntu

Configuring a VPN Server on Ubuntu

Nowadays, VPN services are particularly popular among users in countries where freedom of expression and access to information are restricted, such as China, Belarus, and Russia. This guide will show you how to create your own VPN server using L2TP/IPSec on an SSD VDS.

Step 1: Order SSD VDS

Choose Ubuntu as your operating system with minimal resource requirements (512MB of memory is sufficient). The installation takes about 5-7 minutes, after which you will receive access details via email. Use an SSH client (e.g., PuTTY) for setup.

Step 2: Install Required Applications

Install the necessary applications with the following command:

apt-get install openswan xl2tpd ppp

During installation, select “No” for automatic key generation.

Step 3: Configure IPsec

Edit the file /etc/ipsec.conf:

version 2.0 config setup nat_traversal =yes oe =off protostack =netkey conn L2TP-PSK authby =secret pfs =no rekey =no type =tunnel esp =aes128-sha1 ike =aes128-sha-modp1024 ikelifetime =8h keylife =1h left =185.14.XX.XX # Specify your VDS IP leftnexthop =%defaultroute leftprotoport =17/1701 right =%any rightprotoport =17/%any rightsubnetwithin =0.0.0.0/0 auto =add dpddelay =30 dpdtimeout =120 dpdaction =clear

Step 4: Add Encryption Key

Specify your encryption key in /etc/ipsec.secrets:

%any %any: PSK "TestSecret"

Step 5: Configure L2TP

Edit /etc/xl2tpd/xl2tpd.conf:

[global] ipsec saref = yes [lns default] ip range = 192.168.1.231-192.168.1.239 local ip = 192.168.1.230 refuse chap = yes refuse pap = yes require authentication = yes ppp debug = no pppoptfile = /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd length bit = yes

Step 6: Configure PPP

Edit /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd:

require-mschap-v2 ms-dns 8.8.8.8 asyncmap 0 auth crtscts lock hide-password modem debug name l2tpd proxyarp lcp-echo-interval 30 lcp-echo-failure 4

Step 7: Set Up Authentication

In /etc/ppp/chap-secrets, add:

* * TestPassword *

Step 8: Enable NAT

Edit /etc/rc.local to enable NAT:

echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward iptables -t nat -A POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE

Complete the Setup

Restart your VDS with the command:

reboot

Configure on iPhone

Go to “Settings” -> “VPN” -> “Add VPN Configuration…” and fill the fields:

Type : L2TP

: L2TP Description : My VPN

: My VPN Server : Your VDS IP

: Your VDS IP Account : Any name

: Any name Password : TestPassword

: TestPassword Secret: TestSecret

Save the configuration and enable the VPN in your preferences. After a few seconds, you can enjoy a secure, unrestricted internet experience.