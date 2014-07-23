CentOS 7: Ready for Use

Recently, on July 7th, the new version of the most popular Linux distribution — CentOS 7 — was released. This release is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and contains a significant amount of new features. The main ones are:

System kernel updated to version 3.10.0

Support for Docker/Linux Containers

Integrated support for VMware Tools

OpenJDK-7 used as the base JDK

Support for LVM snapshots for ext4 and XFS

Transition to systemd , firewalld , and bootloader GRUB2

, , and bootloader XFS now used as the default filesystem

now used as the default filesystem Integrated support for iSCSI and FCoE in the kernel

Support for the time synchronization protocol PTPv2

Compatibility with 40G Ethernet adapters

Installation possible on hardware supporting UEFI Secure Boot mode

The CentOS developers have launched a special website dedicated to the new release and key updates at seven.centos.org.

The new version of CentOS is available for installation and is supported by all our dedicated servers and SSD VDS. We recommend planning to use this new release for new projects. Although support for CentOS 6.x is stated until 2020, many key updates and new versions of application software will only be available in “seven.”