Super Discounts on Black Friday — SSD VDS One Third Cheaper!
Take advantage of our Black Friday sale on SSD VDS, with discounts of 33% off starting November 28. Don't miss out!
Super Discounts on Black Friday - SSD VDS One Third Cheaper!
Black Friday is approaching - a day of crazy discounts and profitable offers. We are excited to continue our tradition of delighting customers with super discounts this year.
Starting from November 28 for a week, we are announcing a sale on SSD VDS. Powerful servers, unlimited traffic, four locations, attentive technical support, and hundreds of recommendations — your new SSD VDS is available at a special 33% discount!
Getting the discount is simple: choose your desired tariff plan and location (NL, UA, BG, US), then enter the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2014. Enjoy excellent SSD VDS for a year at a third of the price!
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