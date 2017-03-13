Billing System Maintenance

We have scheduled an upgrade of our customer portal, my.itldc.com. The maintenance window is expected between 08:00 UTC 15-Mar-2017 and 14:00 UTC 15-Mar-2017. During this period, my.itldc.com may be unavailable, and incoming payments and service activations will experience delays.

Please note that part of the payment systems may not be available for a short period of time (12-24 hours) after the update, particularly for automated processing of BTC. We recommend pre-renewing any services expiring on March 15-16 to avoid activation delays.

For technical support questions during the software update period, you can use the feedback form on our website or contact us through online chat.

For more details on this maintenance progress, please visit our status webpage: status.itldc.com.