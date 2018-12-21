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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Halloween 2019 promotion!

Kick off Halloween with fantastic discounts on VDS SSDs and dedicated servers at ITLDC. Save up to 50% this week with code HALLOWEEN2019!

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promo Halloween discount servers VDS SSD Xeon

Serious Vulnerability in Mikrotik Devices

A critical vulnerability in Mikrotik devices allows attackers to gain control via exploited Winbox access. Immediate action is required to protect your network.

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Mikrotik vulnerability network security RouterOS firmware update cybersecurity

CentOS 8 Released

CentOS 8 has been released, offering a range of new features and improvements for users seeking a stable and reliable Linux distribution.

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CentOS Linux Distribution Open Source Software Package Management Server Administration Networking

The network at EU5.GDN has become even faster!

Our EU5.GDN data center in Poland has upgraded its network infrastructure, resulting in faster connections and enhanced performance for users across Eastern Europe.

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network upgrade low latency data center Eastern Europe VDS hosting server colocation dedicated servers

New Data Center - EU5.GDN, Poland!

We are excited to announce the launch of our new data center in Gdańsk, Poland - EU5.GDN! Offering SSD VDS, dedicated servers, and colocation services, we are ready to meet the increasing demand for hosting solutions in Europe.

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data center Gdańsk colocation SSD VDS hosting services European market latency optimization

New ITLDC datacenter – EU5.GDN, Poland!

We have launched our new EU5.GDN datacenter in Gdansk, Poland, offering SSD VDS, dedicated servers, and colocation services. Experience high-speed access and affordable solutions tailored for your needs.

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colocation dedic promo vds data center infrastructure SSD dedicated server cloud services hosting

New Year Sale on High-Speed SSD VDS!

Kick off the New Year with our amazing sale on high-speed SSD VDS solutions, featuring a 50% discount on your first order and professional support.

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SSD VDS virtual servers hosting sale KVM technology discount offer New Year promotion web hosting