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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Covid-19: ensuring the safety

An update on safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting operational changes in our datacenters to protect employees and customers.

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itldc statement covid19 datacenter safety operations remote work customer support

EU6.GVA — Geneva, Switzerland!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new data center, EU6.GVA, located in Geneva, Switzerland. Offering high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers, this facility stands out for its strict privacy laws and optimal geographic position in Europe.

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data privacy SSD hosting dedicated servers latency cloud solutions Europe hosting promotions

EU6.GVA – Geneva, Switzerland!

Introducing our new data center, EU6.GVA, located in Geneva, Switzerland, featuring high-speed VDS SSD and bare-metal servers now available for order.

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datacenter, vds dedicated vds dedicated servers data privacy hosting solutions performance European data center

New ITLDC Data Center: Miami, Florida!

We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new data center, US3.MIA, in Miami, Florida, enhancing our connectivity to Central and South America.

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data center expansion Miami data center SSD VDS dedicated servers internet connectivity cloud services

New ITLDC Data Center: Miami, Florida!

ITLDC is excited to announce the launch of our third U.S. data center, US3.MIA, located in Miami, Florida, enhancing connectivity to Central and South America.

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datacenter, vds vds datacenter networking connectivity SSD servers discounts

We Accept Alipay!

We are excited to announce that our services can now be paid for using Alipay, making transactions easier and more secure for our users.

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We accept Alipay!

We are excited to announce that Alipay is now accepted for payments! Users from Asia can enjoy easier, safer, and faster transactions for our services.

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payments mobile payments e-commerce global transactions financial services user experience

Black Friday Starts Now!

Black Friday has arrived with unbeatable discounts up to 80%! Enjoy savings on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.

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Black Friday starts now!

Kick off your holiday shopping with our Black Friday discounts! Enjoy up to 80% off on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.

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black friday dedicated vds SSD virtual servers discounts hosting

US1.LAX – upgrade completed!

We have completed a major upgrade to our US1.LAX data center, adding new features and enhancing performance for our clients.

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upgrade us1.lax data center colocation network improvements NVMe servers dedicated servers