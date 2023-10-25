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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Geneva Datacenter Maintenance

Scheduled maintenance at our Geneva datacenter from September 11-12, 2024, to enhance performance and reliability with new equipment and upgrades.

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geneva upgrade performance network infrastructure

US2.EWR Datacenter Migration

The EWR datacenter is migrating to a new location, improving infrastructure for enhanced performance. Expect minimal downtime during this upgrade.

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maintenance migration datacenter infrastructure performance upgrades