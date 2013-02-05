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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Own Cloud Storage - ownCloud

OwnCloud is a feature-rich personal cloud storage solution that gives users full control over their data and offers synchronization across various devices.

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cloud storage self-hosted file synchronization open source Linux Apache MySQL

Which operating system to choose?

Explore the best operating systems for your server, focusing on FreeBSD, CentOS, Debian, and Ubuntu. Make an informed choice for your hosting needs.

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FreeBSD CentOS Debian Ubuntu Linux server management open source

DNS Hosting Service — What Is It?

This post details ITLDC's free DNS hosting service, designed to enhance domain zone management by utilizing a cluster of secondary NS servers for improved availability and performance.

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DNS Management Domain Hosting Network Availability Secondary NS Servers IT Services Web Infrastructure

Seven Reasons to Switch Hosting to VDS

Discover the benefits of switching from regular hosting to a Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS). Explore control, speed, security, and flexibility.

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Virtual Dedicated Server web security website performance email management VPN solutions server management

February Servers — on Sale!

Explore our limited-time discounts on popular server configurations. Enhance your hosting experience with top-notch support and services.

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server sale hosting deals dedicated servers technical support virtualization data migration