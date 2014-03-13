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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Centos 7: Ready for Use

Discover the key features of CentOS 7, the latest version of the popular Linux distribution built on RHEL 7. This release brings significant improvements and support for new technologies.

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Linux Distribution Open Source Server Management System Updates Containerization

Server or VDS Monitoring: Munin

Munin is a straightforward monitoring tool for UNIX systems, allowing users to visualize system parameters like CPU load and memory usage. Its simple installation makes it accessible for effective server monitoring.

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server monitoring performance monitoring system visualization Linux open-source tools

Storing Backups in Dropbox

Learn how to securely store backups in Dropbox using the backup-manager script. This guide covers installation, configuration, and automation steps.

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data backup cloud solutions Linux scripts file storage

Vulnerability in OpenSSL "Heartbleed"

Heartbleed is a critical OpenSSL vulnerability that allows attackers to access sensitive data. Immediate action is required to update affected systems.

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OpenSSL Heartbleed cybersecurity security best practices vulnerabilities system administration

Google Authenticator: Securing SSH

This guide explains how to enhance SSH security by integrating Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication, covering installation, configuration, and recommendations for secure access.

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SSH Two-Factor Authentication Security Best Practices Server Hardening

Taking Orders — SSD VDS in the USA

Our VDS cluster in Los Angeles offers fast virtual servers at competitive prices, utilizing the latest technology for optimal performance.

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virtual servers SSD hosting KVM virtualization unlimited traffic website migration IT infrastructure

Popular about iptables

Explore the powerful tool iptables in Linux for traffic management, covering its basic commands and practical use cases.

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iptables firewall Linux administration network security traffic management command line system security

Linux iptables basics

Learn the basics of using iptables for traffic control and security in Linux. This guide covers essential commands and configurations to manage firewall rules effectively.

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firewall iptables linux network security traffic control system administration