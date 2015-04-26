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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

Updated DNS Hosting — ITLDC.DNS

We have enhanced our DNS hosting service with new servers across diverse regions, improving performance and request handling for our clients.

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DNS Hosting Domain Management Server Performance Traffic Exchange Network Security

DNS Server BIND Vulnerability CVE-2015-5477

This article discusses the critical vulnerability CVE-2015-5477 in BIND, which can lead to denial of service attacks. Users are urged to update their systems promptly.

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BIND DNS vulnerabilities CVE-2015-5477 DoS attacks network security ISC patch management

New Dedicated Servers in Europe

Explore our new dedicated server offerings in Europe, featuring various configurations to meet diverse hosting needs. Limited-time discounts available!

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dedicated hosting server configurations VDS SSD servers European hosting tech promotions data migration

How to Contact Technical Support?

Learn how to effectively contact technical support to ensure quick and accurate assistance. Follow our guidelines to streamline your request process.

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customer support issue resolution technical assistance support tickets troubleshooting