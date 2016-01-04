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Серверы, сети, Linux и то, что мы узнаем, поддерживая работу систем.

EU1.AMS – emergency maintenance

Emergency maintenance was performed at EU1.AMS, restoring all services to normal after brief downtime due to power system issues.

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maintenance emergency maintenance service update datacenter news power outage server maintenance

We Accept Bitcoin!

You can now pay for our services using Bitcoin with automated processing. Enjoy secure transactions through Stripe for swift activation.

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Bitcoin cryptocurrency payments eCommerce digital currency transaction security

Available SSD VDS with Arch Linux!

Discover lightweight and fast Arch Linux on our SSD VDS with instant installation. Perfect for users seeking simplicity and flexibility!

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SSD Hosting Arch Linux Virtual Servers Linux Distribution Rolling Release Technical Support

ITL — 25 Years!

Join us in celebrating 25 years of ITL! From humble beginnings to a global presence, we express gratitude to our clients with special offers for our anniversary.

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anniversary technology evolution company growth customer appreciation special offers

EU3.RIX: New cheap SSD VDS in Latvia!

Announcing EU3.RIX, our new affordable SSD VDS in Riga, Latvia! Enjoy instant activation, unlimited traffic, and competitive pricing starting at EUR3,50/month.

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eu3.rix vds SSD virtual server cloud hosting data center Latvia discount IT infrastructure

PHP7 and Vesta - Using Together

This guide explains how to install and use PHP 7 with the Vesta control panel, highlighting the performance benefits and upgrade process.

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PHP 7 Vesta Control Panel Server Optimization Linux Web Development