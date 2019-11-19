US1.LAX Data Center Modernization Completed

We have completed the upgrade of our flagship location in the USA — US1.LAX. Let’s delve into the new capabilities now available at this data center on the west coast of the United States, in California.

Firstly, we have added additional racks for equipment installation — both our own and hosted by our clients in colocation. Recently, we experienced a slight shortage of available rack space in this data center, but this issue has now been resolved, allowing for further expansion.

Secondly, we undertook a significant upgrade of our network, standardizing the configuration with our other locations. As usual, we utilize Juniper MX series routers, Juniper EX series switches, and optical and copper components from FS.COM.

Thirdly, US1.LAX is now the first location in the USA where we have extensively deployed new VDS cluster servers based on NVMe drives. Although our SSD VDS consistently delivers high performance due to the use of RAID1+0 and professional SSD modules, the use of NVMe further accelerates the performance of I/O-intensive applications.

It’s worth noting that in US1.LAX, we have also installed new dedicated servers for those who need insane performance at a very attractive price. We will provide more details on this in a few days when similar configurations become available in Europe.

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