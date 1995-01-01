Getting Started

How to go to VMmanager This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to access VMmanager through the ITLDC portal. Leggi di Più

What OS should I choose? This guide provides an overview of popular operating systems, including their strengths and weaknesses. It helps you choose the best OS for your specific needs. Leggi di Più

How to install Google Chrome in Windows server This guide provides step-by-step instructions to install Google Chrome on a Windows Server by disabling security settings and downloading the browser. Leggi di Più

Setting up personal VPN using AmneziaVPN This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to set up your personal VPN using AmneziaVPN, a user-friendly software application. Leggi di Più

How to install MikrotikOS This guide provides step-by-step instructions for installing MikrotikOS and accessing it via console and web interface. Leggi di Più

How to install and set up Veeam Agent for Linux This guide explains how to install and configure Veeam Agent for Linux to automate the backup process on CentOS and Ubuntu systems. Leggi di Più