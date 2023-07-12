Setting up Personal VPN using AmneziaVPN

AmnesiaVPN is an easy-to-use software, that allows you to set up your personal VPN in minutes. Here is an instruction on how to set up AmneziaVPN:

STEP 1

Order a VDS with Ubuntu 20.04 or Debian 10. You can do it easily by following THIS link. You can also reinstall OS on your existing one (How to reinstall OS).

STEP 2

Install the official AmnesiaVPN app.

STEP 3

Open AmneziaVPN and click “Set up your own server”

STEP 4

Enter the IP address of your VDS, along with your login and password. (How can I view information about my service)

STEP 5

Click the “Configure VPN protocols manually” button.

STEP 6

Click “Select protocol container”.

STEP 7

Then select a VPN container. In this example, it will be WireGuard.

STEP 8

Click “Setup server”.

STEP 9

Wait for the installation to complete. After installation is ready, you can use your VPN.