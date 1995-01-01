Legal

Policies, procedures, and legal documentation for ITLDC services

Legal Documents

Browse our policies and procedures

Master Service Agreement

The main agreement that governs all ITLDC services.

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Data Security & Privacy

How we handle personal data, access, and retention.

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Acceptable Use Policy

What's allowed, what's not, and why it matters.

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Service Level Agreement

Availability commitments for ITLDC infrastructure services.

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Abuse Reports Processing Policy

How to report abuse and what we do next.

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Cookie Policy

How we use cookies for functionality, security, and analytics.

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DMCA Procedures

Copyright notices, counter-notices, and process.

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Law Enforcement Requests

Procedure for subpoenas, warrants, and official requests.

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Service Suspension & Retention Policy

How unpaid services are suspended and how long data is retained.

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Promotional Offers & Discount Policy

Rules governing discounts, coupons, and special pricing.

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Questions About Our Policies?

If you have questions about any of our legal policies or need clarification, our team is here to help.

Contact Support