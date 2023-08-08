How to Install Docker

Here is an easy way to install Docker.

STEP 1. Download and install Docker with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh

STEP 2. Start Docker:

systemctl start docker

STEP 3. By default, Docker won’t start after rebooting your machine. To ensure that it starts automatically after reboot, use the following command:

systemctl enable docker

NOTE: If this method doesn’t work on your distribution, check the official documentation.