Soluzioni Premium Cloud e Data Center

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NVMe VDS

Server virtuali dedicati ad alte prestazioni con storage NVMe

Server Dedicati

Server bare-metal con controllo completo dell'hardware

24/7 Supporto

Supporto esperto sempre disponibile

Posizioni Globali

20+ posizioni globali

NVMe VDS in Evidenza

Server virtuali dedicati ad alte prestazioni con storage NVMe

Posizione
Piano
CPU
RAM
Storage
Prezzo
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 1GPopolare
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Ordina
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopolare
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Ordina
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG HD VDS 500GPopolare
1 vCPU1 GB500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
Ordina
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 2GPopolare
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Ordina
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopolare
2 vCPU4 GB2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
Ordina
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 4GPopolare
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Ordina
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopolare
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Ordina
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopolare
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Ordina
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopolare
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Ordina
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 64GPopolare
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Ordina
Vedi tutti i piani NVMe VDS disponibili

Server Dedicati in Evidenza

Server bare-metal con controllo completo dell'hardware

Posizione
Piano
CPU
RAM
Storage
Prezzo
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
LC-E3/32/SSDPopolare
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Ordina
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopolare
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Ordina
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopolare
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Ordina
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopolare
Xeon Gold (10c/20t)64Gb ECC RAM2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Ordina
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopolare
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Ordina
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Popolare
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
Ordina
Vedi tutti i piani di server dedicati

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