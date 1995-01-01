Policies, procedures, and legal documentation for ITLDC services
Browse our policies and procedures
The main agreement that governs all ITLDC services.Open
How we handle personal data, access, and retention.Open
What's allowed, what's not, and why it matters.Open
Availability commitments for ITLDC infrastructure services.Open
How to report abuse and what we do next.Open
How we use cookies for functionality, security, and analytics.Open
Copyright notices, counter-notices, and process.Open
Procedure for subpoenas, warrants, and official requests.Open
How unpaid services are suspended and how long data is retained.Open
Rules governing discounts, coupons, and special pricing.Open
If you have questions about any of our legal policies or need clarification, our team is here to help.Contact Support