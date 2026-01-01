Service Suspension & Retention Policy

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This policy explains how ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) handles service suspension, retention, and deletion in cases of non-payment or non-renewal.

This policy applies to all ITLDC infrastructure services and must be read together with the Master Service Agreement (“MSA”). In the event of a conflict, the MSA prevails.

1. Purpose of This Policy

The purpose of this policy is to:

explain when services are renewed, suspended, or deleted,

define retention periods for unpaid services,

clarify billing automation timing,

set clear expectations regarding data loss and recovery.

2. Billing Cycle and Automation

All billing operations at ITLDC are handled by an automated billing system.

Billing Run Time

The billing system performs renewal and suspension actions:

once per day

at 00:00 UTC

fully automated, without manual intervention.

Each service has a due date visible in its service properties.

The due date means:

at 00:00 UTC on the due date , the service is either: automatically renewed for the next billing term (if payment is successful), or suspended due to non-payment.

, the service is either:

The due date is not a grace period and does not extend beyond 00:00 UTC.

3. Service Suspension

If a service is not renewed by its due date:

the service is automatically suspended ,

, access to the service is disabled,

service functionality is stopped.

Suspension occurs without additional notice, as part of the automated billing process.

4. Retention Periods After Suspension

After suspension, ITLDC retains services for a limited period before permanent deletion.

4.1 Virtual Servers (VDS / VPS)

retained for up to 168 hours (7 days) after suspension,

after suspension, after this period, the service and all associated data are permanently deleted.

4.2 Dedicated Servers

retained for up to 72 hours (3 days) after suspension,

after suspension, after this period, the server is decommissioned and all data is permanently erased.

These retention periods represent maximum timeframes.

ITLDC is not obligated to retain services for the full duration.

5. Deletion and Data Loss

Once a service is deleted:

all data is permanently removed,

storage is wiped or reallocated,

IP addresses are returned to the available pool,

recovery is not possible under any circumstances.

ITLDC does not provide data recovery services for deleted resources.

In certain cases, and for specific VDS services or datacenter locations, an anonymized copy of service data may be retained for a limited period after service deletion.

Such data, where retained:

is stored in encrypted form,

is anonymized and not directly associated with a specific customer account,

is kept in “cold” storage environments not connected to hypervisor systems or production infrastructure,

is maintained solely for disaster recovery and infrastructure resilience purposes.

Retention of such data does not imply availability, accessibility, or suitability for restoring deleted services.

ITLDC does not guarantee that retained data can be used to recover a deleted service or any portion thereof.

6. Limited Post-Deletion Data Retention for Disaster Recovery

For operational and disaster recovery purposes, ITLDC may, for certain services and locations, retain limited copies of service data after deletion.

Such retention:

is temporary and time-limited,

is performed without customer-specific identifiers where technically feasible,

does not constitute an active backup service,

does not alter the deletion status of the service,

does not create any obligation to restore data or services.

These retained datasets are not intended for routine recovery operations and should not be relied upon as a backup mechanism.

6. Accelerated Deletion

In cases involving:

severe policy violations,

abuse or malicious activity,

legal or regulatory requirements,

ITLDC may suspend and delete services earlier than the standard retention periods, as permitted under the MSA.

7. Customer Responsibility and Backups

By default, ITLDC assumes that customers independently manage backups of their services.

Customers are solely responsible for:

implementing and maintaining regular backups,

verifying backup integrity and recovery procedures,

storing backups outside of the affected service environment,

ensuring business continuity and data protection.

ITLDC does not provide automatic backups unless explicitly purchased as a separate service.

The existence of any internal, anonymized, or disaster-recovery-related data retention does not replace customer backups and does not create any expectation of data recoverability.

8. Practical Example

Example:

A virtual server has a due date of March 10.

At 00:00 UTC on March 10 : if payment is successful - the service is renewed for the next term, if payment fails or is not made - the service is automatically suspended.

If suspended: the virtual server may remain retained until March 17, 00:00 UTC , after that time, the server and all data are permanently deleted.



Dedicated servers follow the same logic but with a shorter retention period.

9. No Exceptions or Manual Extensions

Retention periods and billing operations are automated.

ITLDC does not guarantee:

manual extensions,

custom grace periods,

data preservation beyond stated limits.

Any exceptions, if granted, are entirely discretionary and do not establish precedent.

This policy may be updated to reflect operational or legal changes.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the most recent revision. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the updated policy.

Questions related to billing, suspension, or retention must be submitted using the official support channels published on itldc.com.

Informal requests or messages sent via unrelated channels may not be processed.