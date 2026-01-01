Law Enforcement Requests

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This page describes how law enforcement agencies and government authorities may submit lawful requests for data to ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”).

Following these guidelines helps ensure requests are processed accurately, lawfully, and without unnecessary delay.

This page applies only to official law enforcement and governmental requests.

1. Who We Are

ITLDC LLC is a cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in Florida, United States.

We provide:

virtual servers (VDS / VPS),

dedicated servers,

related infrastructure services,

across multiple data center locations.

ITLDC does not provide:

end-user internet access,

email services,

domain registration services,

consumer telecommunications services.

2. IP Address Allocation Model

All IP addresses used in ITLDC services are dynamically assigned from shared address pools.

Important characteristics:

an IP address is assigned to a service only for the duration of that service,

after termination or expiration, the IP address is returned to the pool,

the same IP address may later be reassigned to a different service and customer.

Because of this model, accurate time correlation is critical.

3. Required Information

To identify a specific service and associated account, a request must include at minimum:

the IP address in question,

the approximate date and time of the activity (including timezone).

A margin of plus or minus several days is acceptable if the exact time is unknown.

The following information is not required for identification:

network protocols,

ports,

application-level or payload data.

4. Requests Involving Domain Names

If a request references a domain name, the request must also include:

the IP address to which the domain resolved at the relevant time.

A domain name alone is not sufficient to identify a service, as ITLDC does not provide domain-based hosting or DNS services.

5. Requests We Cannot Process

We are unable to process requests that:

lack sufficient information to identify a specific service,

request data for open-ended or excessively broad time ranges,

seek information about all users who may have ever used a particular IP address,

are informal, speculative, or exploratory in nature.

6. Resellers and Downstream Providers

Some IP addresses and infrastructure resources are used by independent resellers, including hosting providers and system integrators operating under their own brands.

In such cases, ITLDC may be able to provide:

confirmation of IP address assignment dates,

a general description of the service,

contact details of the relevant reseller.

ITLDC does not possess or control data related to the reseller’s end customers and cannot disclose such information.

With the requesting authority’s consent, we may forward the request to the appropriate reseller.

7. Jurisdiction and Legal Basis

ITLDC LLC is incorporated in the United States (Florida) and is subject to U.S. law.

ITLDC does not maintain a legal entity within the European Union.

However, in certain cases, EU law enforcement authorities may submit requests directly under their applicable national legislation, provided the request is lawful, specific, and proportionate.

If a request requires a U.S. court order (such as a subpoena or warrant), ITLDC will notify the requesting authority and may preserve relevant data pending completion of the required legal process.

8. Emergency Requests

In exceptional and time-sensitive situations, ITLDC may review requests prior to receipt of formal legal process, including cases involving:

immediate threats to human life or serious physical injury,

ongoing or imminent terrorist activity,

kidnapping, missing persons, or comparable emergencies.

Emergency requests must clearly state:

the nature of the emergency,

the legal authority under which the request is made.

Formal legal documentation may be required after the emergency has been addressed.

9. Verification and Misrepresentation

All requests are subject to verification.

Falsely representing oneself as a law enforcement officer or government authority is a criminal offense under U.S. law and many international jurisdictions.

ITLDC may require verification through:

official government email domains,

credentials or badges,

other reasonable confirmation methods.

10. How to Submit a Request

Law enforcement and governmental requests must be submitted as follows:

format: PDF

language: English

password protection: not required

submission email: [email protected]

Requests sent via informal channels, social media, or standard customer support tickets will not be processed.