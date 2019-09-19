The Network at EU5.GDN Has Become Even Faster!

Our data center in Poland has gotten even faster — just a few days ago, we completed the upgrade of our network infrastructure and added additional IP transit capacity.

Let’s not hide it — the EU5.GDN data center in Gdansk is deservedly popular among users from many Eastern European countries, primarily due to its excellent connectivity and low latency. This means that VDS and dedicated servers in this location are an excellent choice for tasks where smooth operation with minimal delays is important, for example — for hosting remote workplaces, private and corporate VPN servers, and websites targeting audiences from Eastern Europe.

We would like to remind you that in this location, we provide high-speed SSD VDS with unlimited traffic, server colocation for our clients, and of course, we have wonderful dedicated servers based on the latest Xeon E processors with professional SSDs and reliable ECC memory.

Join us and choose EU5.GDN as the data center for your new project! Remember, you can check the latency, speed, and view the route for any of our locations on ITLDC Looking Glass.