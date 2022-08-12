What OS should I choose?

An operating system is a tool, which can be better in some tasks, but not as effective or handy for others. In this article, you will see the most popular solutions as well as short information about them.

Ubuntu Server

Ubuntu is a Debian based distribution, and it is one of the most popular Linux distributions. Since it is very popular for desktop users and for servers, there are plenty of instructions and documentations for most of the problems and tasks. One of the downsides of this distribution is stability. There are more stable distributions, but in most cases you won’t have problems with Ubuntu.

CentOS

CentOS is a part of RedHat Linux distributions and is popular for commercial usage. This distribution is a stable and lightweight solution.

Debian

Debian is a big and fast-growing distribution. It receives the newest updates faster than most other distributions and also has big and detailed documentation. Also, Debian is one of the oldest distributions, and it is supported by many platforms.

Windows Server

Windows server is an easy-to-use system. It has big documentation and unlike the most Linux distributions in this list, it has a user-friendly graphical interface. Problem of this OS is big amount of possible security problems, so if this is your choice, make sure that your Windows is up-to-date and usually check for updates.

The best OS

The best OS for you is the one that you know how to use and which is more suitable for your needs. Windows is most popular for remote desktop users, Linux is mostly for websites and other solutions. If you don’t have experience in using these operating systems, we recommend trying CentOS due to the big amount of ready-to-use solutions and ease of use. Or if you want to try different operating systems, you can easily change OS in a few clicks and find out which one works the best for you.