Knowledge Base
What happens if my server receives a complaint about hosted content?
This article explains the steps taken when a server receives a complaint regarding hosted content, including potential warnings or service suspension.
Yaro
content complaint server suspension service warning content removal netiquette user rights
What happens if my server receives a complaint about hosted content?
We expect and insist that the content posted does not violate the law, netiquette, or anyone else’s rights.
If we receive a complaint about hosted content, depending on the category and source of the complaint, we can:
- Warn you about the violation and demand removal of the content.
- Immediately suspend the service.
Demand for Content Removal
In case of a demand to remove that content, we expect the user will:
- Remove or block that content within 12-24 hours after receiving the demand.
If no confirmation of deletion or blocking is received, the service will be suspended.
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