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VDS on Windows stopped working after first launch

This guide helps troubleshoot connection issues with your VPS after allowing network discoverability. Follow the steps to adjust firewall settings and restore access.

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vps windows firewall remote access troubleshooting networking

If you’re reading this article, you may have encountered the following situation: After connecting to your VPS through Remote Desktop and entering your password, you received a pop-up message asking, ‘Do you want to allow your PC to be discoverable by other PCs and devices on this network? We recommend allowing this on your home and work networks, but not on public ones.’ If you chose ‘Yes,’ you likely lost the connection a few seconds later and couldn’t continue using the VPS.

Connection Issue

To solve this problem, follow the instructions below.

STEP 1

Access the machine via VNC. Click on the START menu. Type in “Firewall” and select Firewall and network protection.

Firewall and Network Protection

STEP 2

Click on “Public network”.

Public Network

STEP 3

Switch it off.

Switch Off

Alternative method

STEP 1

Open “Start Menu” and type in “Firewall”. Open “Windows Defender Firewall”.

Windows Defender Firewall

STEP 2

Go to Advanced Settings.

Advanced Settings

STEP 3

Click on “Windows Defender Firewall Properties”.

Firewall Properties

STEP 4

Go to “Public Profile”.

Public Profile

STEP 5

Change “Inbound Connections” to Allow.

Allow Inbound Connections

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Knowledgebase Operating Systems Troubleshooting & Support