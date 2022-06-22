Setting up rDNS

IPv4

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to go to my.itldc.com. Select a service.

STEP 2: Click on “IP-addresses”.

STEP 3: Select a desired IP-address and click the “Edit” button.

STEP 4: Enter a desired domain.

STEP 5: Click “Ok” to confirm the changes.

IPv6

STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com and select a service.

STEP 2: Click “To Panel”.

STEP 3: In VMmanager select a service and click on parameters.

STEP 4: Click IP addresses and IPv6.

STEP 5: Enter new domain name.